Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $355.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.