MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

MONOY opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

