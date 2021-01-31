Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 790,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 413,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 264,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

