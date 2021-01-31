Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 12,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,101,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

