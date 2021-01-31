Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$17.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

