Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 279,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 836,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,145. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55.

