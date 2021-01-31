Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 177,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

