Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,252 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

