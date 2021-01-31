Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,532 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 285.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.57 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.