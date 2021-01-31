Morgan Stanley Buys 70,808 Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Verb Technology worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

VERB stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

