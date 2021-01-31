Morgan Stanley Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $265.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.00.

SYK opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

