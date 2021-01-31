Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.