Morgan Stanley Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $88.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.32.

SPG stock opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

