Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,857.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,913. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

