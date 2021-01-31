Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

