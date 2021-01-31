Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Unity Bancorp worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

UNTY opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $198.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

