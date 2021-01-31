Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of GTY Technology worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTYH. State Street Corp lifted its position in GTY Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GTY Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in GTY Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GTY Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Wert acquired 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.52 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.37.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

