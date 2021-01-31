Morgan Stanley Sells 30,237 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amyris were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amyris by 618.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 26.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

