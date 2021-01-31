Morgan Stanley Takes $74,000 Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,845,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.