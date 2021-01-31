Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Northrim BanCorp worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 856.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 39.6% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 58.0% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 79,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRIM opened at $32.12 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

