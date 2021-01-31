Morgan Stanley Trims Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

