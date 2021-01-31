Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $121,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a PE ratio of 136.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

