Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,593.10 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 179 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 898 ($11.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £476.59 million and a P/E ratio of 34.54. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 833.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.