Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

