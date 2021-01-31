Mplx Lp (MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on February 12th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Mplx has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years.

MPLX stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 over the last ninety days.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

