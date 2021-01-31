Mplx (MPLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPLX stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last 90 days.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

