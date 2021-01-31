Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $0.48. Mporium Group shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,958,341 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

