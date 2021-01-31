MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

