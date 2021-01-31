Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

MWA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

