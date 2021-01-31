Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

