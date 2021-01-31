Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE MWA opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.