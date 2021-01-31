MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

