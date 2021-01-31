Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MJWNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWNF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664. Naked Wines has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

