Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$62,500.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,659,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,372,393.75.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$30,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$31,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00.

Shares of NNO stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$441.17 million and a PE ratio of -104.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

