Narrative Reaches Market Cap of $47,794.21 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Narrative has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Narrative has a market capitalization of $47,794.21 and approximately $9.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

