Nasdacoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $194,178.89 and $275,726.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,514,693 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

