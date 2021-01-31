National Bank Financial Comments on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.45.

EMA opened at C$53.47 on Friday. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

