National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

ATGFF stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

