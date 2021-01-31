National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.97 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.40 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

