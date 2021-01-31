NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Investec cut shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

