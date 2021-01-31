Naviaddress 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00908900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.79 or 0.04473674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

