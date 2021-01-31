Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

