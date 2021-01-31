NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $68.28 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.28 million and $42.37 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065813 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

