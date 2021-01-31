Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

