NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.43 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

