New America Energy (OTCMKTS:NECA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. New America Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 132,850,736 shares trading hands.

About New America Energy (OTCMKTS:NECA)

New America Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It offers automobile title loans, as well as other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders, and money transfers. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc and changed its name to New America Energy Corp.

