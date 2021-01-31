New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $89.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,944.33. 536,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

