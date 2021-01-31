New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,495. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

