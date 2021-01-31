New Street Research Initiates Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Equities researchers at New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,315,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,978,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after buying an additional 411,023 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $20,566,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

