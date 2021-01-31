New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $11.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 4,840,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

